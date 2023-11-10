Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Madison County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Madison County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
University School of Jackson at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Christian School at Columbia Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.