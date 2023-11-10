Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Maury County, Tennessee this week.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Summit High School at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Christian School at Columbia Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
