The Missouri Tigers (1-0) hit the court against the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SECN
Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Memphis Tigers' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Missouri Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Memphis compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Missouri Tigers ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Memphis Tigers ranked 162nd.
  • The Memphis Tigers scored 5.0 more points per game last year (79.4) than the Missouri Tigers allowed (74.4).
  • Memphis went 16-5 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Memphis scored 79.9 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away (82.0).
  • The Memphis Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 away.
  • At home, Memphis knocked down 5.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jackson State W 94-77 FedExForum
11/10/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State - FedExForum
11/22/2023 Michigan - Imperial Arena

