The Missouri Tigers (1-0) hit the court against the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Memphis Tigers' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Missouri Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Memphis compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Missouri Tigers ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Memphis Tigers ranked 162nd.

The Memphis Tigers scored 5.0 more points per game last year (79.4) than the Missouri Tigers allowed (74.4).

Memphis went 16-5 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

At home Memphis scored 79.9 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away (82.0).

The Memphis Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 away.

At home, Memphis knocked down 5.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule