The Missouri Tigers (1-0) square off against the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Missouri Betting Trends (2022-23)

Memphis went 17-14-0 ATS last year.

The Memphis Tigers covered the spread four times last season (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Missouri compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 16 Missouri Tigers games last season went over the point total.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Memphis ranks 26th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 167th, a difference of 141 spots.

With odds of +6000, Memphis has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.