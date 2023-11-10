How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate has nine quality competitions in store. Among those games is the Brooklyn Nets playing the Boston Celtics.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Washington Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets hit the road the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 2-5
- CHA Record: 2-5
- WAS Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 126.9 Opp. PPG (30th)
- CHA Stats: 116.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: WAS -2.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -130
- CHA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 241.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers look to pull off a road win at the Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and NBCS-PH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-7
- PHI Record: 6-1
- DET Stats: 110.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)
- PHI Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -8.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -350
- DET Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 221.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull of an away win at the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 5-2
- BKN Record: 4-4
- BOS Stats: 120.6 PPG (third in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- BKN Stats: 115.4 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -10.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -550
- BKN Odds to Win: +400
- Total: 224.5 points
The Houston Rockets play host to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans take to the home court of the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 4-3
- NO Record: 4-4
- HOU Stats: 112.6 PPG (15th in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- NO Stats: 108.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -2.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- NO Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 217.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The San Antonio Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves travel to face the Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-5
- MIN Record: 5-2
- SA Stats: 113.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (29th)
- MIN Stats: 111.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 101.1 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -6.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -275
- SA Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 225.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 1-7
- UTA Record: 2-7
- MEM Stats: 107.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)
- UTA Stats: 112.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -4.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -190
- UTA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 231.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers take to the home court of the Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 6-2
- LAC Record: 3-4
- DAL Stats: 120.1 PPG (fourth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (20th)
- LAC Stats: 113.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -2.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -125
- LAC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 232.5 points
The Sacramento Kings host the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder look to pull of an away win at the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 3-4
- OKC Record: 5-3
- SAC Stats: 112.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
- OKC Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 4-4
- LAL Record: 3-5
- PHO Stats: 112.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
- LAL Stats: 109.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.