Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Putnam County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Macon County High School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cookeville High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stone Memorial High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Baxter, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
