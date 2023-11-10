In Putnam County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Macon County High School at Red Bank High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cookeville High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone Memorial High School at Upperman High School