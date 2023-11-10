Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered below.

    • Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    First Assembly Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cookeville High School at Riverdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ravenwood High School at Smyrna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Smyrna, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eagleville High School at Moore County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lynchburg, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

