Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Sevier County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Powell High School at Sevier County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Sevierville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.