Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Shelby County, Tennessee this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Knoxville Catholic High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Assembly Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle College High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington Central High School at Haywood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Brownsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at Lausanne Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
