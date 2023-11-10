Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Shelby County, Tennessee this week.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Knoxville Catholic High School at Memphis University School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 10

5:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

First Assembly Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle College High School at Dresden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dresden, TN

Dresden, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Millington Central High School at Haywood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Brownsville, TN

Brownsville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Academy at Lausanne Collegiate School