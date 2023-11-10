The SMU Mustangs (7-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) play on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

SMU has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh-best in scoring offense (40 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.9 points allowed per game). North Texas ranks fifth-worst in points allowed per game on defense (36.7), but at least it has been getting things done on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in points per contest (34.8).

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. North Texas Key Statistics

SMU North Texas 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.3 (12th) 281.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.3 (130th) 174.1 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 291.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (13th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 2,362 pass yards for SMU, completing 58.9% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 199 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 511 yards on 94 carries while finding the end zone four times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 58 times for 321 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 31 receptions for 384 yards (42.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jordan Kerley has put up a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has racked up 2,445 yards on 63.3% passing while tossing 21 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 144 yards with three scores.

Ayo Adeyi has rushed for 716 yards on 98 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Oscar Adaway III has piled up 77 carries and totaled 409 yards with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has collected 44 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 766 (85.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 75 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 36 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (48.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 385 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

