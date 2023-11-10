Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Sumner County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sumner County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Liberty Creek High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fairview, TN

Fairview, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Station Camp High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School