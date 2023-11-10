Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Sumner County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Liberty Creek High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fairview, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Station Camp High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.