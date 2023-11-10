The Murray State Racers (1-0) square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 43.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.8% the Racers' opponents shot last season.

Tennessee Tech put together an 11-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 246th.

The Golden Eagles scored an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 72.0 the Racers gave up.

Tennessee Tech put together a 12-6 record last season in games it scored more than 72.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 on the road.

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.2.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech made fewer treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (38.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule