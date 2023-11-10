The Murray State Racers (1-0) go up against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-15.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Murray State (-15.5) 143.5 -2500 +1040 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech went 16-12-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Eagles covered the spread twice when an underdog by 15.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Murray State compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 17 Racers games last season went over the point total.

