Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (1-0) face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Murray State (-12.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Murray State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Tennessee Tech vs. Murray State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|237th
|72
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
