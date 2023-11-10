The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) and the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) play at Kohl Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has no line set.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Volunteers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Tennessee's games last year went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Volunteers were 17-17-0 last season.

Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 5.2% less often than Tennessee (17-17-0) last season.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 65.3 136.1 63.6 121.5 129.6 Tennessee 70.8 136.1 57.9 121.5 133.3

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Volunteers scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allowed.

Tennessee went 15-7 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scored more than 63.6 points last season.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0 Tennessee 17-17-0 14-20-0

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Tennessee 11-6 Home Record 14-2 6-6 Away Record 4-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.