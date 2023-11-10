The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Badgers' opponents hit.

Tennessee had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers finished 302nd.

Last year, the Volunteers put up 70.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.

Tennessee had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Tennessee fared better in home games last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Volunteers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than on the road (63.7).

Tennessee made 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% in home games and 32.6% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule