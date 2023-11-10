The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee compiled a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.

The Volunteers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times last season.

Wisconsin put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

In Badgers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Tennessee is sixth-best in the country. It is way below that, 52nd, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Tennessee winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.