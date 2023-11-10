Friday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at Memorial Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-54 and heavily favors Vanderbilt to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 78, South Carolina Upstate 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-23.7)

Vanderbilt (-23.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.5

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

Vanderbilt put up 71.9 points per game and allowed 71.5 last season, making them 175th in the nation offensively and 224th on defense.

At 33.1 rebounds per game and 33.9 rebounds conceded, the Commodores were 96th and 329th in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Vanderbilt was ranked 304th in college basketball in assists with 11.5 per game.

At 8.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, the Commodores were 66th and 209th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.0% from beyond the arc last season, Vanderbilt was 111th and 37th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Commodores attempted 42.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 33.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 57.8% of their shots, with 66.7% of their makes coming from there.

