The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Vanderbilt (-12.5)

Vanderbilt (-12.5) Total: 145.5

145.5 TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK

15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 68.7 255th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 29.2 306th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th 304th 11.5 Assists 11.7 289th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 12.6 258th

