Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) play at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no set line.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats
- Vanderbilt compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record last year.
- South Carolina Upstate (16-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 3.1% more often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) last season.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|71.9
|140.6
|71.5
|141
|138.8
|South Carolina Upstate
|68.7
|140.6
|69.5
|141
|139.2
Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Commodores recorded 71.9 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 69.5 the Spartans allowed.
- Vanderbilt had a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|20-12-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|16-11-0
|13-14-0
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vanderbilt
|South Carolina Upstate
|14-6
|Home Record
|11-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-12
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.0
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
