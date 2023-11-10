Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Wilson County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School