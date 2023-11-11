When the Alabama Crimson Tide play the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Crimson Tide will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47) Alabama 31, Kentucky 21

Week 11 Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Crimson Tide have six wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

There have been six Crimson Tide games (out of nine) that hit the over this year.

The point total average for Alabama games this season is 52.1, 5.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Kentucky is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Six of the Wildcats' nine games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Kentucky games this season have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 2.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Crimson Tide vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 31.9 17.8 34.0 20.0 27.7 13.3 Kentucky 30.0 22.3 31.3 19.8 27.3 27.3

