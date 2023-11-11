When the Austin Peay Governors match up with the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Governors will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Austin Peay vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-23.4) 66.4 Austin Peay 45, Utah Tech 22

Week 11 UAC Predictions

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors put together an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Governors games.

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

Governors vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 38.2 26.7 51.0 18.7 31.8 30.7 Utah Tech 24.6 40.2 26.7 36.0 23.5 42.3

