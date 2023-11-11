Best Bets & Odds for the Cal vs. Washington State Game – Saturday, November 11
The California Golden Bears (3-6) and Washington State Cougars (4-5) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Cal vs. Washington State?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Washington State 32, Cal 31
- Cal has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Golden Bears have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- Washington State has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
- The Cougars have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Golden Bears have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Washington State (+2.5)
- Cal has played eight games, posting three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Washington State owns a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (60.5)
- Five of Cal's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.
- In the Washington State's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- Cal averages 30.8 points per game against Washington State's 29.3, amounting to 0.4 points under the matchup's over/under of 60.5.
Splits Tables
Cal
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.2
|55.1
|53.3
|Implied Total AVG
|33.4
|32.3
|34.5
|ATS Record
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-6
|0-3
|0-3
Washington State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.1
|58.1
|56
|Implied Total AVG
|32.8
|32.8
|32.8
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
