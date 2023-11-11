Saturday's game features the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-1) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) squaring off at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-54 victory for heavily favored East Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Buccaneers dropped their most recent outing 74-66 against Kentucky on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 74, Lafayette 54

Other SoCon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers had a +303 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They put up 64.4 points per game, 194th in college basketball, and allowed 55.7 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball.

In conference games last year, East Tennessee State scored more points per game (66.4) than its season average (64.4).

At home, the Buccaneers scored 1.4 more points per game last year (65.4) than they did on the road (64.0).

East Tennessee State gave up 50.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.6 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.