Based on our computer projections, the Western Carolina Catamounts will defeat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers when the two teams play at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-23.3) 57.1 Western Carolina 40, East Tennessee State 17

Week 11 SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

A total of six of Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Catamounts and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Buccaneers vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 36.8 30.1 40.5 25.5 33.8 33.8 East Tennessee State 17.6 29.9 28.3 16.3 9 40.8

