Based on our computer projections, the Florida State Seminoles will beat the Miami Hurricanes when the two teams play at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-14.5) Over (51) Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

Week 11 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Seminoles have beaten the spread six times in nine games.

In games this season when favored by 14.5 points or more, Florida State has gone 4-3 against the spread.

There have been six Seminoles games (out of nine) that hit the over this year.

The point total average for Florida State games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Hurricanes' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Hurricanes games have hit the over in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The average point total for the Miami (FL) this year is 1.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Seminoles vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 39.6 17 46 13.3 31.8 19 Miami (FL) 32.1 20 35.2 18.7 26 22.7

