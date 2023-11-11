Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tyner Academy at East Ridge High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11

1:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cumberland County High School at Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts