Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lauderdale County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gleason School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
