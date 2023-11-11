In the game between the Memphis Tigers and Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-10.5) Over (51.5) Memphis 37, Charlotte 18

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.

Memphis has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Tigers games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Memphis games average 58.6 total points per game this season, 7.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 22.2% chance to win.

So far this season, the 49ers have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, Charlotte is 3-0 against the spread.

Out of the 49ers' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Charlotte this year is 3.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 39.2 27.9 39.8 30.2 42.3 22.0 Charlotte 16.8 24.8 16.3 24.0 17.2 25.4

