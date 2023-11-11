Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the game between the Memphis Tigers and Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Memphis vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Memphis (-10.5)
|Over (51.5)
|Memphis 37, Charlotte 18
Week 11 AAC Predictions
- East Carolina vs Florida Atlantic
- UAB vs Navy
- North Texas vs SMU
- Temple vs South Florida
- Tulsa vs Tulane
Memphis Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.
- Memphis has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Out of eight Tigers games so far this year, six have hit the over.
- Memphis games average 58.6 total points per game this season, 7.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Charlotte Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 22.2% chance to win.
- So far this season, the 49ers have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.
- When it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, Charlotte is 3-0 against the spread.
- Out of the 49ers' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for the Charlotte this year is 3.9 points less than this game's over/under.
Tigers vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Memphis
|39.2
|27.9
|39.8
|30.2
|42.3
|22.0
|Charlotte
|16.8
|24.8
|16.3
|24.0
|17.2
|25.4
