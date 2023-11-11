The Memphis Tigers (7-2) meet a fellow AAC foe when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

While Memphis ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS in total defense with 419.1 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation offensively, as the Tigers rank 19th-best in the FBS (454.8 yards per game). Charlotte ranks 23rd-worst in total yards per game (322.8), but it has been better defensively, ranking 49th in the FBS with 353.0 total yards allowed per contest.

Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Memphis vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Memphis Charlotte 454.8 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.8 (115th) 419.1 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.0 (44th) 161.9 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (84th) 292.9 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (114th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has racked up 2,535 yards (281.7 ypg) on 208-of-314 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 221 rushing yards (24.6 ypg) on 75 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson has 826 rushing yards on 130 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns. He's also added 352 yards (39.1 per game) on 35 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has racked up 249 yards on 48 attempts, scoring two times.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 752 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 receptions (out of 73 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 36 passes while averaging 65.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has racked up 946 yards (105.1 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 102 times for 484 yards (53.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has rushed for 328 yards on 82 carries with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 356 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 28 catches on 47 targets with three touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has 19 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 350 yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colin Weber's 24 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 222 yards (24.7 ypg).

