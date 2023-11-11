Memphis vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Memphis Tigers (7-2) will play their AAC-rival, the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Tigers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 52 in the outing.
Memphis vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Memphis vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-9.5)
|52
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-9.5)
|51.5
|-385
|+300
Memphis vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Charlotte has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season.
Memphis 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
