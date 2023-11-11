The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Florida International Panthers (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-10.5) 52.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-10.5) 52.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered three times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Florida International is 3-5-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

