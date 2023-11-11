Oklahoma State vs. UCF Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Oklahoma State Cowboys and UCF Knights go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Cowboys. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|Under (65.5)
|Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24
Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
- The Cowboys' record against the spread is 6-2-0.
- In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Oklahoma State has an ATS record of 2-1.
- The Cowboys have played eight games this season and four of them have gone over the total.
- The over/under for this game is 65.5 points, 14.2 more than the average point total for Oklahoma State games this season.
UCF Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Knights based on the moneyline is 46.5%.
- The Knights' ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.
- UCF is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.
- The Knights have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).
- The average point total for the UCF this year is 6.9 points lower than this game's over/under.
Cowboys vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oklahoma State
|30.7
|24.3
|29.0
|22.7
|34.0
|27.7
|UCF
|32.8
|29.4
|41.8
|24.3
|25.6
|33.6
