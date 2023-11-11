The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) and USC Trojans (7-3) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 foes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oregon vs. USC?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 44, USC 27

Oregon 44, USC 27 Oregon has won all seven of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Ducks have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter and won every time.

USC has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Trojans have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +550 moneyline set for this game.

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (-16.5)



Oregon (-16.5) Against the spread, Oregon is 6-1-1 this season.

The Ducks are 4-1 ATS when favored by 16.5 points or more this season.

USC has two wins versus the spread in 10 games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (76.5)



Under (76.5) Oregon and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 76.5 points just once this season.

There have been six USC games that have finished with a combined score over 76.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 92.9 points per game, 16.4 points more than the over/under of 76.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.8 64.8 60.8 Implied Total AVG 40.8 45.8 35.8 ATS Record 6-1-1 3-1-0 3-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.1 66.2 66 Implied Total AVG 43.1 43.8 42 ATS Record 2-8-0 2-4-0 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-1-0 5-1-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

