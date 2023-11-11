The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Nashville Predators (5-8) on Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 while scoring 29 total goals (10 power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have conceded 31 goals.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Predators vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Coyotes 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+125)

Coyotes (+125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 5-8 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime games.

Nashville is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Predators registered only one goal, they lost.

Nashville has lost all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Predators are 5-2-0 in the seven games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 10 points).

In the three games when Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 3-4-0 (six points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 2-4-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 23rd 2.85 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 23rd 29.5 Shots 28.4 25th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 15th 20.37% Power Play % 27.45% 6th 31st 69.77% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Predators vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.