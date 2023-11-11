The Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly and the Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Coyotes Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-155)

Predators (-155) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,BSSO,SCRIPPS

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg has been a big player for Nashville this season, collecting 14 points in 13 games.

O'Reilly has seven goals and four assists, equaling 11 points (0.8 per game).

Thomas Novak has 10 points for Nashville, via six goals and four assists.

In three games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (3.01 goals against average) and has racked up 72 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Nick Schmaltz has scored four goals (0.3 per game) and put up nine assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 12.5%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 13 total points (one per game).

With 12 total points (0.9 per game), including five goals and seven assists through 13 games, Keller is crucial for Arizona's offense.

This season, Matias Maccelli has two goals and eight assists for Nashville.

In the crease, Connor Ingram's record stands at 4-1-0 on the season, giving up 13 goals (2.5 goals against average) and compiling 148 saves with a .919% save percentage (16th in the league).

Predators vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 23rd 2.85 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 23rd 29.5 Shots 28.4 25th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 15th 20.37% Power Play % 27.45% 6th 31st 69.77% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 21st

