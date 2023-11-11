The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) will battle in a clash of SEC opponents at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 23

South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 23 South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog seven times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Commodores have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +450 or more by bookmakers this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+13.5)



Vanderbilt (+13.5) In nine South Carolina games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).

Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in five chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) Five of South Carolina's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.

This season, six of Vanderbilt's games have ended with a score higher than 56.5 points.

South Carolina averages 26.8 points per game against Vanderbilt's 24.4, totaling 5.3 points under the matchup's total of 56.5.

Splits Tables

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.9 56 Implied Total AVG 33.4 31.2 36.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 52.9 56.9 Implied Total AVG 36.3 36.8 35.5 ATS Record 1-9-0 1-5-0 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-1 5-1-0 2-1-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-4 0-3

