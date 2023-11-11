Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Missouri Tigers is a game to watch for fans of Tennessee college football on a Week 11 schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups.
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Vanderbilt Commodores at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)
Click here for a full Vandy/USC preview
Tennessee State Tigers at Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: O'Brien Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Tennessee State/Eastern Illinois preview
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full East Tennessee State/Western Carolina preview
Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Memphis (-9.5)
Click here for a full Memphis/Charlotte preview
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UT Martin Skyhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UT Martin (-3)
Click here for a full Southeast Missouri State/UT Martin preview
No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 16 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-2.5)
Click here for a full UT/Mizzou preview
Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)
Click here for a full FIU/MTSU preview
