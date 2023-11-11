The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Missouri Tigers is a game to watch for fans of Tennessee college football on a Week 11 schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Vanderbilt Commodores at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)

Click here for a full Vandy/USC preview

Tennessee State Tigers at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: O'Brien Field

O'Brien Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Tennessee State/Eastern Illinois preview

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full East Tennessee State/Western Carolina preview

Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Memphis (-9.5)

Click here for a full Memphis/Charlotte preview

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UT Martin Skyhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Hardy M. Graham Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UT Martin (-3)

Click here for a full Southeast Missouri State/UT Martin preview

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 16 Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-2.5)

Click here for a full UT/Mizzou preview

Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)

Click here for a full FIU/MTSU preview

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!