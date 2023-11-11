The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Missouri Tigers is a game to watch for fans of Tennessee college football on a Week 11 schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Vanderbilt Commodores at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)

Tennessee State Tigers at Eastern Illinois Panthers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: O'Brien Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Memphis (-9.5)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UT Martin Skyhawks

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UT Martin (-3)

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 16 Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-2.5)

Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)

