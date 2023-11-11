When the Missouri Tigers square off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Tigers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+3) Under (58) Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

The Volunteers are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee is 6-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

This year, five of the Volunteers' eight games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 58 points, 3.1 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Missouri is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Five of the Tigers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

The average point total for the Missouri this year is 4.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Volunteers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 34.8 18.4 39 12.6 23 30 Missouri 32.4 24 32.2 23.4 32.3 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.