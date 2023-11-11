Our projection model predicts the Eastern Illinois Panthers will defeat the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at O'Brien Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-8.1) 44.3 Eastern Illinois 26, Tennessee State 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

In Tigers four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight of Panthers games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 22.4 20.7 24.3 23.3 21 18.6 Tennessee State 25.9 23 37 15.5 15.3 32.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.