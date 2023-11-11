Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Our projection model predicts the Eastern Illinois Panthers will defeat the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at O'Brien Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Eastern Illinois (-8.1)
|44.3
|Eastern Illinois 26, Tennessee State 18
Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- In Tigers four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight of Panthers games hit the over.
Tigers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Eastern Illinois
|22.4
|20.7
|24.3
|23.3
|21
|18.6
|Tennessee State
|25.9
|23
|37
|15.5
|15.3
|32.8
