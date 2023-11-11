Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles match up at 2:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Runnin' Bulldogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tennessee Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-10.1) 52.3 Gardner-Webb 31, Tennessee Tech 21

Week 11 OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five of Golden Eagles games last season hit the over.

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

In the Runnin' Bulldogs' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Golden Eagles vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 17.1 27.0 17.0 24.8 17.2 28.8 Gardner-Webb 27.3 34.4 34.5 27.3 21.6 40.2

