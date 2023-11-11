Tennessee Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles match up at 2:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Runnin' Bulldogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Tennessee Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Gardner-Webb (-10.1)
|52.3
|Gardner-Webb 31, Tennessee Tech 21
Week 11 OVC Predictions
- Bryant vs Lindenwood
- Southeast Missouri State vs UT Martin
Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)
- The Golden Eagles put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of five of Golden Eagles games last season hit the over.
Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.
- In the Runnin' Bulldogs' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).
Golden Eagles vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tennessee Tech
|17.1
|27.0
|17.0
|24.8
|17.2
|28.8
|Gardner-Webb
|27.3
|34.4
|34.5
|27.3
|21.6
|40.2
