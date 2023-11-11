The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-4) visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Tennessee Tech is compiling 296.6 yards per game on offense (103rd in the FCS), and rank 46th on the other side of the ball, yielding 331.1 yards allowed per game. Gardner-Webb ranks 49th in points per game (27.3), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst in the FCS with 34.4 points surrendered per contest.

Tennessee Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tennessee Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Gardner-Webb 296.6 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.9 (73rd) 331.1 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.6 (69th) 125.7 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (46th) 170.9 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.1 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts has thrown for 742 yards (82.4 ypg) to lead Tennessee Tech, completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Marcus Knight has 396 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

Justin Pegues has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 358 yards (39.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with 18 grabs for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Brad Clark has hauled in 32 catches for 362 yards (40.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jalal Dean has put together a 265-yard season so far, hauling in 19 passes on 20 targets.

Metrius Fleming has been the target of 34 passes and racked up 21 receptions for 188 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has racked up 938 yards (104.2 ypg) while completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Narii Gaither has run the ball 116 times for 570 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Brown has 14 receptions for 244 yards (27.1 per game) and five touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 88 times for 451 yards and four scores.

Ephraim Floyd leads his squad with 328 receiving yards on 30 catches with one touchdown.

Karim Page's 30 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 241 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

