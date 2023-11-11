For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Thomas Novak a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Novak stats and insights

  • Novak has scored in five of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Novak's shooting percentage is 24.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 37 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:27 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:04 Home L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.