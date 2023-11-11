The Atlanta Hawks, with Trae Young, match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 9, Young put up 41 points, eight assists and three steals in a 120-119 win against the Magic.

With prop bets available for Young, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-106)

Over 24.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Over 2.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-102)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last season, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds per contest last year, sixth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat were ranked 14th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.6 per game.

Allowing 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Heat were 28th in the league in that category.

Trae Young vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 34 25 1 7 1 0 1 3/4/2023 32 8 4 10 0 0 5 1/16/2023 36 24 3 8 3 0 4 11/27/2022 38 22 5 14 1 0 1

