The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) take the court against the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on SEC Network+.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks shot 45.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 39.4% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Last season, UT Martin had a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.

The Skyhawks' 80.5 points per game last year were 19.5 more points than the 61 the Bulldogs gave up.

UT Martin put together an 18-11 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UT Martin averaged 15.1 more points per game at home (88.4) than on the road (73.3).

At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).

Beyond the arc, UT Martin sunk fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule