How to Watch UT Martin vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) take the court against the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on SEC Network+.
UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks shot 45.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 39.4% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, UT Martin had a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.4% from the field.
- The Skyhawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.
- The Skyhawks' 80.5 points per game last year were 19.5 more points than the 61 the Bulldogs gave up.
- UT Martin put together an 18-11 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UT Martin averaged 15.1 more points per game at home (88.4) than on the road (73.3).
- At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).
- Beyond the arc, UT Martin sunk fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 104-76
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|Brescia
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
