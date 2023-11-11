The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. UT Martin matchup in this article.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-21.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-21.5) 141.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UT Martin compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record last season.

Mississippi State went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.