SEC opponents meet when the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina sports the 70th-ranked offense this season (382.7 yards per game), and have been worse defensively, ranking 13th-worst with 433.4 yards allowed per game. Vanderbilt ranks 107th in total yards per game (328.3), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 435.5 total yards conceded per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on SEC Network in the article below.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Vanderbilt South Carolina 328.3 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.7 (78th) 435.5 (132nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.4 (114th) 93.5 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.4 (126th) 234.8 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.2 (17th) 17 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has compiled 1,251 yards on 53.2% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Sedrick Alexander is his team's leading rusher with 74 carries for 290 yards, or 29 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Patrick Smith has piled up 66 carries and totaled 277 yards with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard paces his squad with 634 receiving yards on 44 catches with eight touchdowns.

London Humphreys has caught 16 passes and compiled 380 receiving yards (38 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan's 35 receptions (on 53 targets) have netted him 380 yards (38 ypg).

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has 2,516 yards passing for South Carolina, completing 69.7% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 108 times for 543 yards (60.3 per game), scoring two times.

Dakereon Joyner has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 115 yards (12.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's leads his squad with 973 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Trey Knox has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 277 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

O'Mega Blake has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 16 receptions for 214 yards, an average of 23.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

