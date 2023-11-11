The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Commodores are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-13.5) 58.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-13.5) 57.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

South Carolina has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

