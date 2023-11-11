The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 57.5.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 13th-worst in the FBS (433.4 yards allowed per game), South Carolina has put up better results offensively, ranking 70th in the FBS offensively putting up 382.7 yards per game. Vanderbilt's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 435.5 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 107th with 328.3 total yards per contest.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -13.5 -115 -105 57.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Vanderbilt Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Commodores are gaining 238 yards per game (-117-worst in college football) and giving up 469 (11th-worst), ranking them among the worst squads in both categories.

The Commodores are scoring 14 points per game in their past three games (-102-worst in college football), and conceding 33.7 per game (-81-worst).

In its past three games, Vanderbilt has thrown for 142.3 yards per game (-95-worst in the nation), and allowed 236.3 in the air (-41-worst).

In their past three games, the Commodores have run for 95.7 yards per game (-87-worst in college football), and allowed 232.7 on the ground (-114-worst).

The Commodores have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Vanderbilt has hit the over once.

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has covered the spread only one time in 10 opportunities this year.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt games have hit the over in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

This season, Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

Vanderbilt has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +450 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards (125.1 ypg) while completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Sedrick Alexander has run the ball 74 times for 290 yards, with four touchdowns.

Patrick Smith has totaled 277 yards on 66 carries with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 634 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 44 catches on 83 targets with eight touchdowns.

London Humphreys has racked up 380 receiving yards (38 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Jayden McGowan's 53 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 380 yards.

Nate Clifton has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL, 26 tackles, and one interception.

CJ Taylor is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 44 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions.

De'Rickey Wright has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 25 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

